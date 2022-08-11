DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

