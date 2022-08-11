DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.29. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 5,840 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
