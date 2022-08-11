DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.29. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 5,840 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

