Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

