Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

WRB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

