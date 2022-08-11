Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

