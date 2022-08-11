Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

