Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

