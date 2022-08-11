Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

