Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Ryan Spencer Sells 14,921 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DVAX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.