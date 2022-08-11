Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Ryan Spencer Sells 14,921 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

