Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

