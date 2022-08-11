Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 384,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.