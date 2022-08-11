Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 384,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.