Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of KODK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

