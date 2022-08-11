Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 64.1% in July

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 32,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,660. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.