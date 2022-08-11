Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489,847 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

