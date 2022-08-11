Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $6,025.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,765,833 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

