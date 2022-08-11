Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELEEF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,215. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.