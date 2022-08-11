Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 141,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 348.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 48,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 266,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

