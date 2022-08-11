Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 26.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.61. 50,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

