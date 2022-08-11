Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 2,293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 718.6 days.

Emera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398. Emera has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

Get Emera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.