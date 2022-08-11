Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

