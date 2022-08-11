Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

