Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Smith acquired 250,000 shares of Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,489.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Energy Technologies Limited manufactures and sells specialist industrial cables. The company offers low voltage insulated copper cables. It is also involved in the renewable energy sector. The company was formerly known as Dulhunty Power Limited and changed its name to Energy Technologies Limited in October 2011.

