Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Bradley J. Tandy Sells 3,355 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $9,143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

