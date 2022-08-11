Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $4.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

