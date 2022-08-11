EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $251.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,862,049 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

