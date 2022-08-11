EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
EQB Price Performance
Shares of EQB stock traded up C$2.11 on Thursday, hitting C$57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. EQB has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.65.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
