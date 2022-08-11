Equal Trading Down 8.1% This Week (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $315,491.67 and $1,511.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

