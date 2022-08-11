Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 11th (AAP, AIT, ATRA, AVNS, BWXT, CBU, COHU, DIS, EVBG, F)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 11th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.