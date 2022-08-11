Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 11th (AAP, AIT, ATRA, AVNS, BWXT, CBU, COHU, DIS, EVBG, F)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 11th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.