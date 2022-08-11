Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 11th (AAP, AIT, ATRA, AVNS, BWXT, CBU, COHU, DIS, EVBG, F)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 11th:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
