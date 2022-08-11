essensys (LON:ESYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.73 ($0.79), with a volume of 39817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of essensys in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get essensys alerts:

essensys Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of £42.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.