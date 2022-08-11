Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.6-111.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.52 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 14,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

