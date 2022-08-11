Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

MNTN remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.