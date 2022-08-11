Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,652,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

