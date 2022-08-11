FansTime Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $207,669.52 and $2.04 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

