FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Up 78.1% in July

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FAST Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 411,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of FAST Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 623,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 348,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

