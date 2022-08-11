Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 343.6% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 0.6 %

FRCOY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $74.08.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

