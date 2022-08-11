Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

