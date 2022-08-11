FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FG Merger stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579. FG Merger has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

