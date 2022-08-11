FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FibroGen

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

