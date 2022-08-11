Fiera Capital Corp Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.84% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $663,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $142.12 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27.

