Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,563 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.33% of RH worth $23,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. CWM LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $299.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

