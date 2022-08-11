Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.33% of RH worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,507. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $299.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

