Financial Contrast: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Business Financial Services pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for First Business Financial Services and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. QCR has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 29.50% 16.22% 1.40% QCR 30.55% 16.62% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.38 $35.76 million $4.39 7.95 QCR $300.58 million 3.46 $98.90 million $6.06 9.73

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QCR beats First Business Financial Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

