Financial Survey: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aquestive Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,789.53%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics -146.34% N/A -98.61% Vascular Biogenics -4,894.40% -69.21% -54.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $50.83 million 1.23 -$70.54 million ($1.77) -0.66 Vascular Biogenics $770,000.00 23.23 -$29.92 million ($0.46) -0.56

Vascular Biogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly; and AQST-109, an orally delivered epinephrine product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. The company's lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

