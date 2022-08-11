First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 80.11%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Down 1.5 %

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

