First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,723. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

