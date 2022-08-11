First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $424.37. The stock had a trading volume of 305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

