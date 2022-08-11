First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. 89,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

