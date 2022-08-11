First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FBZ stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 73,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.599 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.