First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

