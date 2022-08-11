First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 8,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.